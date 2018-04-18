Almond House Welcomes to their Swachh Kitchen

In the nearly three decades since inception, Almond House has been enjoying an enviable status as being amongst the most preferred and trustworthy brand names.

This is in spite of an influx of confectioners and sweet shops in every lane and by-lane of the twin cities. Almost everyone who loves to savour delicacies of the exotic kind will make it to Almond House, which, as a matter of principle, swears by top grade quality. This is the USP and which is why it out-surpasses the competitors when it comes to customer patronage and brand loyalty. It provides exhilarating experience, much like the lip-smacking products on offer.

Almond House has the distinction of winning the prestigious Times Food and Nightlife Award in the Category of Best Mithai shop on five different occasions.

A unique aspect of Almond House is that unlike the contemporary mithai stores that boast of only fancy interiors and glitzy lights, we place equal, or more, importance on the very preparation by adhering to a ‘Kitchen-First’ policy. It is so well followed that the kitchen is open for inspection by the customer at any hour.

Almond House is Telangana’s first ethnic foods brand that follows standards as per Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) norms with a HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) certification on its way. That the products are cost-effective adds to the attraction.

Almond House prioritises employee relations and considers them a key stake holder. Employee health, safety and children’s educations are a priority in ensuring collective growth. The customer is welcome to assess, enquire and provide feedback in all realms of the factory. Organised tours for small groups and communities are welcomed and the hope is to provide an entirely transparent way of work. Almond House invites educators to organise tours of the factory for their students.

We have six outlets in the city and three at the RGI Airport, apart from the Online Sales facility. Boasting of a workforce of 270 personnel, we have procured machinery from Italy and Germany.

It gives us immense pleasure to announce that in keeping with our policy to add mouth-watering varieties on a regular basis, we are now unveiling the latest one-Gappe Vappe, a one-of-its-kind fusion Chaat brand that will come straight from the hygienic kitchen so that the image of Almond House can never be compromised.

We are sure that ‘Gappe Vappe’ will be the new toast of the season.

Chaitanya Muppala, Proprietor Almond House

