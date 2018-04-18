azz Up Sunday Brunch with Teresa’s PRIME

WHAT: (NORTH READING, MA) – [April X, 2018] –Teresa’s PRIME, located in North Reading, is now offering Sunday Brunch, complete with live jazz music, half-priced oysters and littlenecks, and more. Each week, guests are invited to unwind from the busy work week and relax with a selection of Executive Chef Nick Yebba Jr.’s curated brunch menu items.

Kick off Sunday Funday with half-priced fresh, local raw bar options, including Oysters served with mignonette and traditional accompaniments ($7.50 for a half dozen) and Littleneck Clams served with traditional accompaniments ($6 for a half dozen). Dive into delicious brunch menu items such as the Classic Eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, English muffin, and home fries ($14), Crab Cake Benedict with colossal lump crab cakes, poached eggs, hollandaise, English muffin, and home fries ($18), or the Surf and Turf Benedict with beef tenderloin, fresh lobster, poached eggs, hollandaise, English muffin, and home fries ($29). For those looking for something a bit sweeter, indulge in Lemon Ricotta Blueberry Pancakes served with Vermont maple syrup ($12). The full Teresa’s PRIME menu will be available in addition to the brunch selections.

Every Sunday, guests will enjoy live jazz performances from local musicians starting at 11:30AM. Teresa’s PRIME is open for Sunday brunch from 11:30AM-2:00PM. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (978) 276-0044.

WHEN: Every Sunday | 11:30AM – 2:00PM|

WHERE: Teresa’s PRIME | 20 Elm St | North Reading, MA | 01864

COST: Prices vary

MENU:

CLASSIC EGGS BENEDICT

CANADIAN BACON, POACHED EGGS, HOLLANDAISE, ENGLISH MUFFIN, HOME FRIES

14

CRABCAKE BENEDICT

COLOSSAL LUMP CRAB CAKE, POACHED EGGS, HOLLANDAISE, ENGLISH MUFFIN, HOME FRIES

18

SURF AND TURF BENEDICT

BEEF TENDERLOIN, FRESH LOBSTER, POACHED EGGS, HOLLANDAISE, ENGLISH MUFFIN, HOME FRIES

29

LEMON RICOTTA BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

VERMONT MAPLE SYRUP

12

LOBSTER FLORENTINE FRITTATA

SPINACH, CHERRY TOMATO, GOAT CHEESE, FRESH LOBSTER, SERVED WITH HOME FRIES AND EVERYTHING TOAST

19

PRIME STEAK AND EGGS

BEEF TENDERLOIN, TWO EGGS ANY STYLE, HOME FRIES, EVERYTHING TOAST

26

SUNDAY GRAVY

CHOICE OF FRESH PASTA (TAGLIETELLE, FUSILLI, SPAGHETTI), TOSSED WITH TERESA’S FAMOUS SAUCE, SERVED WITH A MEATBALL AND SAUSAGE

19

About Teresa’s:

Teresa’s Hospitality Group was founded by Nick Yebba Sr. Nick’s dream of owning a casual-upscale restaurant that conveys an elegant, warm and inviting atmosphere was made a reality when he opened Teresa’s Italian Eatery in 2007. His son, Executive Chef Nick Yebba Jr., has 19 years of experience in the culinary world. Now as Executive Chef of Teresa’s, he and his family have put their hearts and souls into making Teresa’s Hospitality Group the family-owned and operated business that it is today. Restaurants included in the current portfolio are: Teresa’s Italian Eatery, Teresa’s Grille “19”, Teresa’s PRIME and T’s Tavern, along with function spaces to host small events to full-scale weddings.

Teresa’s Italian Eatery, located in Middleton, MA, features a vast menu of traditional Italian dishes as well as American favorites perfect for everyone’s palates. Teresa’s top quality food and reasonable prices turn first time customers into loyal regulars.

Grille “19” in North Reading is designed for guests who wish to explore a New American menu with innovative twists. Featuring wall-to-wall wide screen TVs and a large bar with a wide selection of bottled and draft beers, Grille “19” is an upscale environment that feels comfortably casual.

Teresa’s PRIME, located in North Reading, is a unique Italian steakhouse featuring a wide variety of steaks along with delicious accompaniments and Italian specialties. Teresa’s PRIME is located at the site of the former Thomson Country Club, just above Grille “19.”

Teresa’s soon to be reopened T’s Tavern brings its proprietors’ knack for hospitality to the world of classic pub fare. The menu features classic American dishes and Italian favorites as well as a variety of burgers, sandwiches, and flatbread pizzas. T’s Tavern offers a fun and comfortable atmosphere with a large outdoor patio for scenic country club views.

Please visit http://www.teresaseatery.com for more information.

