Stay at Windwater to Experience A Sense of Peace and Harmony

South Padre Island is an ideal vacation destination in Texas. It is the land majestic and unparalleled wonders that have beautiful beaches, water parks, nightclubs, shopping malls and landscapes. Here you can indulge yourself in fishing, boating, bird watching, golfing and a variety of other fun activities. The town offers a rich variety of lodgings, and therefore sightseers can easily select the accommodation according to their budget and specific needs. If you are looking for the hotel from where you can enjoy all the breathtaking views of the town to the fullest, then your choice should be Windwater Hotel. Situated in the heart of the town, the hotel welcomes its guests with gracious hospitality and great facilities.

This is one of the Best hotels in South Padre, TX that offer an ambiance attributed with sumptuous comforts and supreme level of extravagance and pampering. Set in the large area combined with beautiful landscapes and lavish facilities, the accommodation renders incredible range of rooms with private balconies. Clean and comfortable beds, stylish and well-maintained private bathrooms offer a sense of comfort, peace and harmony. All the rooms are well equipped with the facilities like television, microwave, refrigerator and Wi-Fi.

It is one of the finest Motels near South Padre Island, located at the prime location that has now become first choice of most of the leisure and business travelers. Other than plush rooms and suites, the hotel also offers facilities like housekeeping, reception desk and friendly staff service in order to render utmost comfort to its guests. The courteous staff at this hotel always grants heart warming comfort and hospitality to make every stay in the hotel all the more desirable. This accommodation is a true symbol of sheer pleasure and exotic living.

There are many grand restaurants available near the location of the hotel where you can tickle your taste buds with the delicious cuisines of Texas and other cities. So if you are seeking for good Motels in Padre Blvd, TX, then look no further and book your stay at Splendid Windwater today! You can explore our official website to collect details!

PR Contact –

Windwaterhotel

5701 Padre Blvd,

South Padre Island,TX 78597, USA

Phone:- (956) 761-4913

Website – http://www.windwaterhotel.com/