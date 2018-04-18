SURBHI PANSARI PRESENTS ‘A SUMMER AT THE SHORE’

Destination weddings have been gaining massive popularity over the last decade. They are a popular way to tie the knot and there’s no better place than exchanging your vows at a romantic venue surrounded with flawless beauty all around. Exotic locations like a beach, resort or a palace, provide the most dreamlike setting with close friends and family by your side to exchange vows. These offer a perfect, tranquil and adventurous setting for a wedding, ensuring you have the most exotic and unique nuptials ever.

Designer, Surbhi Pansari has left no stone unturned to design couture, especially for these destination weddings. The talented designer has designed and crafted a classy wedding collection to make these exotic destination weddings even more special, memorable and fashionable. The use of summer colours like aquamarine, spring green marmalade, sky-blue and sandy beige ensure that the ethics of haute couture are creatively used to add uniqueness and individuality in her collection. Summer fabrics like linen, cotton jute, cotton, linen jute lend a refined appeal to the collection. Alluring ethnic wear for men- Jowahar jackets, kurtas and bandhgalas, with hand embroidery and intricate thread work. Sea shell pattern embroidered on the kurta and zardozi embroidered loafers are an amalgamation of contemporary and age-old Indian craftsmanship. Her collection boasts of asymmetrical lengths of kurtas, arc shape Jowahar Jackets from the bottom, overlapping patterns and hand tied cotton ‘safa’ for the groom. With elaborate designs, choice of fabrics and colour palettes, Surbhi offers exquisitely handcrafted & effortless luxury. A metaphor for supreme craftsmanship, her designs showcase Indian aesthetics in a contemporary language. The designer has ensured that there is something for every event in this collection, be it The Sundowner Party, Ring Ceremony, Cocktail Party, morning traditional functions like the auspicious puja or the Wedding Day. A label that is synonymous with class and opulence, the designer is one who values tradition, culture and heritage. A force to be reckoned with, Surbhi Pansari’s structured silhouettes are enriched by traditional textiles and infused with modern design sensibilities.