Banner Stand Pros Introduces Rush Service on Select Orders

Sandy, UT ( webnewswire.com ) April 19, 2018 – Utah-based Banner Stand Pros is now offering rush services on select products. While generally orders are produced within four business days, they now have the option of completing their order even faster. This is Banner Stand Pros new Rush Service option.

“At Banner Stand Pros, our job is to ensure a positive experience for our customers with professional service and on-time delivery. When customers enter a specific completion date, our system analyzes the least expensive combination of shipping and rush service options to ensure that the products are delivered on time,” says a spokesperson for Banner Stand Pros. Usually, orders for display hardware such as banner stands without printing are shipped the same day. As for custom-designed banner stands and other trade show kits, they can take longer.

“Even when the customer has ordered in advance and is not in a hurry for delivery, we prefer that they specify the deadline so that there’s a backup plan, in the rare case that things go wrong,” he adds.

Banner Stand Pros offers the widest selection of quality banner stands, including retractable banner stands, banner walls, canopy tents and other trade show kits. They are distributors of top brands like Expand, Expolinc, Marc Bric, Banner Bug, and Testrite. All of their products are sold at the best possible price. “We can even match prices on the same product from other vendors and do not charge RIP fees or extra fees related to printing. There are no setup fees or extra charges for high resolution and high-quality printing,” adds the spokesperson.

About Banner Stand Pros:

Banner Stand Pros has been providing quality banner stands and other trade show kits since 1987. They are a part of the Utah-based Power Graphics Digital Imaging.

To learn more, visit https://www.bannerstandpros.com

