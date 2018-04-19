Danos Associates Has Been Recruiting Top Class Compliance Specialists Since 2004

Danos Associates is a firm that has been specialising in recruitment of top class talent for the financial sector since 2004. Founded by Dominic Danos, the company now has offices in London, Hong Kong, New York, and Singapore, and is recognised as one of the leading compliance recruiting firms in the Americas, APAC and EPEA.

One of the advantages of using the services of a specialist such as Danos is that over the years it has built up a pool of talent around the world upon which it can draw when a financial institution needs a specialist in a particular area of compliance, risk, or legal recruitment. Danos can produce a long list, which is then whittled down to a short list of perhaps six or eight candidates that the client company can consider. Many of these individuals are not actively looking for a move to another business, but of course can be tempted with the right offer. This gives Danos’s clients the edge when it comes to compliance recruitment since they will be able to draw upon the best of the best.

Danos does not simply use its’ own long list of contacts, but is always actively head-hunting in the marketplace for new talent and individuals who have reached the peak of their profession. The company is always seeking new talent for itself and has recently been joined by Associate Partner, Head of Legal Practice James Limburn who qualified as a barrister in 2000 and began his career in legal recruitment the same year.