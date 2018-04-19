DC Plumber LLC Announces Its Expanded 24 Hour Emergency Pipe Services

DC Plumber LLC made a recent announcement regarding its expanded pipe services. The company indicated that it now offers its pipe services on a 24 hour basis. The company also mentioned that the reason it chose to expand the hours of its pipe services is so that DC homeowners and business owners can get the help they need, even late at night.

Regarding plumbing emergencies, DC Plumber LLC stated, “Plumbing emergency scenarios can affect any part of the plumbing system, and they can happen any time of the day, any day of the week.” DC Plumber LLC went on to state that piping emergencies are especially troublesome. DC Plumber LLC mentioned that leakages can happen with any pipe, even brand new pipes. DC Plumber LLC went on to indicate that a burst pipe is a full blown plumbing emergency that should be treated immediately. The company recommends that homeowners fix leaks before they get to this point. https://www.facebook.com/DCPlumberLLC/

DC Plumber LLC continued by stating that it will send out its plumbing technicians to fix emergency piping issues at any hour of the day or night, including on weekends and holidays. DC Plumber LLC said that this emergency scheduling allows its technicians to fix emergency piping issues promptly, before they get out of hand. The company indicated that one of its goals is to spare DC homeowners from the hassle of plumbing catastrophes. DC Plumber LLC also indicated that all of its technicians provide prompt and friendly service, in keeping with the company’s “customer first” approach. Further details concerning the plumbing company can be found at https://plus.google.com/103514385271631698411

DC Plumber LLC concluded its announcement by providing some company information. DC Plumber LLC stated that it has been providing a variety of plumbing services to DC area homes and businesses for years. DC Plumber LLC also shared that has been a top-rated and highly reviewed plumbing company for several years running. The company mentioned that some of its recent accolades include the Best of Home Advisor 2016 award, as well as over 900 five-star reviews in the Washington, DC area. Reviews concerning the company are available at https://www.google.com/maps/place/1216+Independence+Ave+SE,+Washington,+DC+20003/@38.887784,-76.9917225,17z/data=!4m13!1m7!3m6!1s0x89b7b83651dc5551:0xb78d966d70cd9051!2s1216+Independence+Ave+SE,+Washington,+DC+20003!3b1!8m2!3d38.887784!4d-76.9895338!3m4!1s0x89b7b83651dc5551:0xb78d966d70cd9051!8m2!3d38.887784!4d-76.9895338

Contact:

Mike Orehowsky

Company: DC Plumber LLC

Address: 1216 Independence Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003

Phone: (202)869-1688

Website: https://sites.google.com/view/plumberindc