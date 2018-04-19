Ms Smiti Gupta Negi Presents UDYAM 2018- SHADES OF KATHAK

Dhriti Nritya Academy’s show “UDYAM 2018- SHADES OF KATHAK” is being held in CSOI Auditorium, Vinay Marg New Delhi on 20thApril’18. 6:30 PM Onwords,

Udyam this year is showcasing theDifferent Shades of Kathak not only incontemporary Kathak but also displaying versatility of Kathak in different forms.

Kathak word itself means display of a story or Katha. Definition itself makes it a liberating dance form which do not restrict the dancer to display any story.Main Theme of Udyam 2018 isShades of Kathak, which displays Kathak Journey – Vertically, Horizontally and Spherically. The show will start with Shiv Vandana -dedication to the Lord of dance – Bhagvan Shiv, the Natraj.

Vertical Growth – After seeking blessing of Shiva, the young Kathak dancer will showcase the “Vertical growth” of Kathak by progressively increasing difficulty level through various display of Teen Taal, Jhaptaal, Chakaars, Thumri and Tarana.

Horizontal Growth – This dimensions of Kathak is also known as cross dimensional or bridging form. Here the Kathak journey to other formats, Like world Music, Sports, Martial arts etc will be shown by Upanishad concept ofVasudhaiva Kutumbakam – World is one family.

Spherical Growth – Spherical growth or wholesome growth in Kathak is displayed by Bhakti and spirituality. Shiv Vandana will be the setting course to this spiritual path and the essence of our Academy – Dhriti is a connection that all Dhritians feel for each other and to their Guru. The display of this string shall be shown by yet another item“Spirit of Dhriti” during the program.

Spring season is a most colorful season and always boost our internal Happiness. Kathak’s display to celebrate this beautiful human emotion is shown via Basantosav, which shall be the last item of our show – the finale.

This journey of Kathak – Horizontal, Vertical and Spherical shall be showcased by young Dhritians through our dance Show “Udyam 2018 – Shades of Kathak”, presented by Dhriti Nritya Academy, choreographed by Ms Smiti Gupta Negi.

PROGRAM ITINERARY

1). SHIV VANDANA –

Shiv, the lord of dance. Often Shiv Bhagwan is known to be the first dancer and as Bharat Muni in Natya Shastra believed that dedication to him is a celebration of divine art form in this mortal world.

2). PANKHURI (TEEN TAAL) –

Important elements of Kathak are Tatkaar, Tihayi and Tukr. The understanding and practice of these three elements at beginner level embarks a dancer on a journey of learning this great dance form.

3). JHAPTAAL –

Non symmetrical rhythmic structure of Jhaptaal is unique and thus making its one of the most famous taal of Kathak and Indian Classical Music.

4). PRAGATI –

Advancement of dancer in kathak enables him/her in displaying emotion through dance. Kavit (poem) and Gatnikas along with Chakkars combines to take dancer to the next level of Kathak.

5). SPIRIT OF DHRITI –

Many in body one in Mind – Dhriti is a family and all our students are proud Dhritians. “Spirit of Dhriti is very close to our heart as it depicts the bond we Dhritians have with each other, which connects our dancing soul to our karma.

6). CHAKKARDHAR COMPILATION –

Chakkar is an integral part of Kathak and perfect image of Kathak dancer is the moment he or she have completed the chakkar in sam and Angrakha is still in its final chakkar. Idea of Chakkardhar compilation is to create that magical moment.

7). TARANA –

A creation of Amir Khusro, Tarana in kathak is a rhythmic dance in which the beauty of rhythm is explained through various movements, combinations of rhythmic phrases and stances.

8). VASUDHAIVA KALAKUTUMBAKAM –

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam means World is one Family. This also means the World art whether Dance, Music or Sports are also one family and hence this Milap is aptly called Vasudhaive Kutumbakam.

9). BASANTOSAV –

Colours, greenry, happiness associates with Springs, when every single being, frm plant to animal to humans are in good spirit. Celebration of Spring Season by dancing and playing with friends in garden is depicted in Kathak since beginning.

