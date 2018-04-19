New Perspective Increases Customer Results with an Agile Approach towards Web Design

[strong][WORCESTER, 04/20/2018][/strong] — Traditional web design is no longer effective, as it usually takes three to four months to prepare a website for launch.It can take an endless deliberation to get a much better version of the website to go live. Instead of going for this approach, a smarter way to launch a website would be to follow an Agile web design process.

[strong]An Overview of the Agile Approach[/strong]

The Agile approach may sound complex, but its process is faster and easier to follow than a traditional launch system.

The Agile process consists of three stages:

1. The First Look – It is necessary to create first the right message for the page copy. Once the copy is all set, it gets loaded into a rapid prototype. The web designer will then do his best to design a launch-ready page as soon as the prototype is complete.

2. Feedback and Iteration – This stage reviews the imagery that may need adjustments, any glaring user experience issues, and the matching of the design and the brand. Moreover, the stakeholders of the project need to make a list of specific changes (not suggestions) and send them to the designer for the adjustments to be implemented.

3. The Final Version – The stakeholders check the list of proposed changes against the final version. If everything is good to go, the page is complete and ready for launch. Once the website launches, the business can use real data to prioritize design iterations or future improvements.

The Agile design method offers many benefits, which include:

• Increased Design Speed

• Reduced Design Costs by up to 50 percent

• Improvements and Iterations that Actually Happen

On top of these, businesses will appreciate the benefit of increased time-to-value.This translates to a better experience for customers and a faster ROI.

[strong]How New Perspective Utilizes the Agile Approach[/strong]

New Perspective offers growth-driven design services that use the Agile approach towards web design.As an “Agile” agency, it follows the Agile web design process to produce a peak-performing website faster and with less waste.

Once a business website launches, New Perspective begins gathering data from the site’s visitors. On top of data collection, the Massachusetts-based agency executes strategic phases of continuous improvement. The company does this by combining the collected data sets with its thorough understanding of the client’s business goals. It will constantly audit and monitor the client’s website and use the insights from the gathered data to revamp the client’s overall marketing game plan.

[strong]About New Perspective[/strong]

New Perspective is a premier digital marketing agency located in Central Massachusetts. The company has been building powerful websites that help clients grow their online businesses and strengthen their brands. Its team members make growth a reality for clients.

Log on to https://www.npws.net for more details.