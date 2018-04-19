PRADAN TO PROVIDE LIVELIHOODS TO TEN MILLION WOMEN IN RURAL INDIAN COMMUNITIES

PRADAN, a non-profit organization that has been working to remove poverty and inequality in the most remote villages has announced the new goal of helping ten million people in remote areas improve their own circumstances by working with them to build self-help groups.

“PRADAN is proof that all people, no matter how poor, are capable of driving the change they need,” said Narendranath Damodaran, Executive Director of PRADAN, “We help mobilize communities so they drive and sustain impact for themselves. Our goal to directly help ten million people by 2022 is ambitious, but by mobilizing professionals and the right resources and sharing our portfolio of research and advocacy tools, we believe it can be achieved.” This is likely to be realized by creating more collaborations across NGOs, Govt and other stakeholders, besides self- empowering communities to mobilize groups on their own and spread the benefits of such collectivism.

PRADAN was set up in 1983 by Deep Joshi and Vijay Mahajan with the intent of young educated people with access, abilities and security going out in the spirit of extending oneself and working with the community to transform lives through self-empowerment. Over the years, we have looked to increasingly collaborate with CSOs, and engage with other stakeholders like government, philanthropies, donors, corporates, academia and media to address the issues of equality and injustice, in a holistic manner.

Much has been achieved, yet much more needs to be done. In our 35th year of working, we are looking to celebrate and reflect on the achievements of the Civil Society Sector as a whole, and discuss issues and challenges in pursuit of social transformation on our Founders’ Day, 18th April 2018. ‘Samagam 2018’, to be held at Siri Fort Auditorium, is part of a larger initiative to create greater visibility for the work that the development sector is doing and invite greater support for the same.

About PRADAN

Over the past three decades, PRADAN has successfully impacted lives of nearly three million people in India. Our founding principle is that well-educated youth, with empathy for others, must work at the grass roots to usher in social change. We believe that all people, no matter how disadvantaged, are capable of driving change in their communities, with the help of sensitive facilitation by development professionals.

PRADAN’s work focuses primarily on women because they are traditionally the most marginalized in rural Indian societies. We help women in the communities organize strong collectives that enable them to develop a sense of power,

improve livelihoods, and build fair linkages, to break the generational cycle of poverty.

The Ford Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Ikea Foundation have been core partners to PRADAN’s work, supplying both grants and resources.

PRADAN is determined to up-scale its work and reach millions more and by 2022 it plans to reach ten million people across 12,500 villages in the seven states where it has its operation.