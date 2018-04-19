The Rx Solution Offers the Victoza Assistance Program to Low-Income Patients with Type 2 Diabetes

Medications for managing diabetes are expensive. The good news is that patients with type 2 diabetes can ease the burden of managing healthcare costs with The Rx Solution’s Victoza assistance program.

[Boynton Beach, 04/19/2018 ] — Practically everyone living with diabetes takes one or more medicines to help manage it. Sadly, most of these medications are expensive, and not everyone can afford to buy them.

Why Medications for Diabetes Are Costly

According to an article in The Washington Post, various factors are responsible for the high cost of diabetes medications. Some companies mark up the value of the drug before it even reaches the patient. Unlike other countries, the US has no government-set limits on the price that firms can charge.

Another reason for the costly medicines for diabetes is its low priority in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA prioritizes drugs by class, and diabetes drugs come in last. Dr. Joseph DiMasi, economic analysis director at the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, remarked that none of the 17 medications for diabetes approved since 2000 received a priority rating from the FDA.

Making Diabetes Medications Affordable for Low-Income Patients

Fortunately, some organizations make expensive but much-needed diabetes medications accessible to low-income patients with the condition. One of these organizations is The Rx Solution. The company offers the Victoza Assistance Program to these patients so that they can obtain the drugs they need at low to zero costs.

Individuals looking to apply for the Victoza Assistance Program need to meet the following conditions:

• The applicant must be around 200 percent of the federal poverty level, and purchasing retail prescription medications leads to economic hardship for the person.

• The applicant does not have Medicaid or healthcare insurance to cover outpatient medications.

• The applicant must be either a resident of the US or a legal citizen of the country.

About The Rx Solution

The Rx Solution provides prescription financial assistance programs to low-income, uninsured, and elderly people who need medication but are struggling to pay for it. The company brings together the country’s healthcare providers, pharmaceutical firms, and doctors to help patients apply for assistance programs that satisfy their medication needs.

Go to http://rxsolution.net for more details.