Global Fabric Wash & Care Market to reach a market size of $111.3 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Fabric Wash and Care Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Fabric Wash and Care Market is expected to attain a market size of $111.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
The Detergent market dominated the Global Fabric Wash and Care Market by Product Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period. The Fabric softener/conditioner market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.8% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Bleach market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.9% during (2016 – 2022).
The Residential market dominated the Global Fabric Wash and Care Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 6.7 % during the forecast period. The Aviation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Healthcare market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 8.4% during (2016 – 2022).
The North America market dominated the Global Fabric Wash and Care Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 5.8 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.2% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Fabric Wash and Carehave been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Colgate-Palmolive, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Unilever Group, Procter & Gamble, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA,Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The National Detergent Company S.A.O.G, and Nice Group.
Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-fabric-wash-care-market/
Research Scope
Global Fabric Wash and Care Market By Product Type
Detergent
Fabric Softener/Conditioner
Bleach
Global Fabric Wash and Care Market By Application
Residential
Hospitality
Healthcare
Aviation
Others
Global Fabric Wash and Care Market By Geography
North America Fabric Wash and Care Market
U.S Fabric Wash and Care Market
Canada Fabric Wash and Care Market
Mexico Fabric Wash and Care Market
Rest of North America Fabric Wash and Care Market
Europe Fabric Wash and Care Market
Germany Fabric Wash and Care Market
U.K Fabric Wash and Care Market
France Fabric Wash and Care Market
Russia Fabric Wash and Care Market
Spain Fabric Wash and Care Market
Italy Fabric Wash and Care Market
Rest of EuropeFabric Wash and Care Market
Asia-Pacific Fabric Wash and Care Market
China Fabric Wash and Care Market
Japan Fabric Wash and Care Market
India Fabric Wash and Care Market
South Korea Fabric Wash and Care Market
Singapore Fabric Wash and Care Market
Malaysia Fabric Wash and Care Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Fabric Wash and Care Market
LAMEA Fabric Wash and Care Market
Brazil Fabric Wash and Care Market
Argentina Fabric Wash and Care Market
UAE Fabric Wash and Care Market
Saudi Arabia Fabric Wash and Care Market
South Africa Fabric Wash and Care Market
Nigeria Fabric Wash and Care Market
Rest of LAMEA Fabric Wash and Care Market
Companies Profiled
Colgate-Palmolive
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Unilever Group
Procter & Gamble
Henkel AG & Company, KGaA
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
The National Detergent Company S.A.O.G
Nice Group
