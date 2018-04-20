The Law Office of John D. Halepaska Represents Victims of Motor Vehicle Accidents

The Colorado legal practice, The Law Office of John D. Halepaska, offers aggressive representation for victims involved in motor vehicle accidents.

[Castle Rock, 4/20/2018] – The Law Office of John D. Halepaska upholds the rights of motor vehicle accident victims with itslegal services. The Colorado law firm provides extensive representation that aims to resolve disputes in a timely and cost-effective manner. Individuals involved in such accidents can rely on the practice to provide skilled counsel, as well as help them determine their next move.

Vehicular Accidents in Colorado

Statistics from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration report that almost 6 million car accidents in the country are reported each year; nearly one-third of these resulted in injuries reported at the scene.

According to the Colorado practice, a number of people injured in auto accidents do not develop symptoms immediately or seek medical attention at the scene. As a result, the actual injury rate is higher than what statistics reflect and the injured party doesn’t seek immediate legal action.

In such instances, it is the investigating officer’s opinion that will be accepted by the involved individuals and insurance companies.

The Law Office of John D. Halepaska’s attorneys are no strangers to these cases.

Proactive Legal Representation

Instead of dealing with uncertainty, the practice encourages victims to seek legal counsel immediately. With Halepaska Law, clients can trust the firm to uncover evidence and argue effectively on their behalf. Its impressive track record proves its ability to fight for the rights of the injured.

With decades of experience and a reputation for successful advocacy, the Colorado law firm strives to provide clients with required nuanced advocacy.

About Law Offices of John D. Halepaska

The Law Office of John D. Halepaska has established a strong reputation in providing effective legal services to its clients. Through aggressive and effective legal representation, they protect the rights of clients involved in the following: motorcycle accidents, motor vehicle accidents, personal injury, DUI accidents, wrongful death, and business disputes.

